Candidate filing for preference primary in Nevada opens

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada announced Tuesday as the first day of the candidate filing period for the Presidential Preference Primary election this February.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the two candidates who have filed with the Office of the Secretary of State are John Castro (R) and Armando Perez-Serrato (D).

The Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held on Feb. 6, 2024. Early voting will begin Jan. 27 and run until Feb. 2, 2024.

The Primary is a closed election for the Republican and Democratic parties. Voters not registered with either party will not be able to participate.

