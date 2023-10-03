Candidate filing for preference primary in Nevada opens

People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on...
People wait to vote in-person at Reed High School in Sparks, Nev., prior to polls closing on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)(Scott Sonner | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada announced Tuesday as the first day of the candidate filing period for the Presidential Preference Primary election this February.

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the two candidates who have filed with the Office of the Secretary of State are John Castro (R) and Armando Perez-Serrato (D).

The Presidential Preference Primary Election will be held on Feb. 6, 2024. Early voting will begin Jan. 27 and run until Feb. 2, 2024.

The Primary is a closed election for the Republican and Democratic parties. Voters not registered with either party will not be able to participate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
2 killed in crash along USA Parkway
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released

Latest News

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Nevada governor files lawsuit challenging ethics censure, fine over use of badge on campaign trail
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Review panel refers Schieve to Ethics Commission
Souvenirs are displayed before former President Donald Trump's keynote speech at the California...
Trump animates California Republicans with calls to shoot people who rob stores
The Nevada Legislature
Clark County Fire Chief announces bid for State Senate