California lottery raises record revenue for education

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The California Lottery says it has raised a record amount of money for public education in the state.

Around $2.2 billion was raised this past fiscal year, as the CA Lottery raised more than $9 billion in total sales. This is the second straight year the lottery has raised more than $2 billion for public education.

They say the mark was able to be reached thanks to Powerball reaching more than $1 billion in July, followed by the Mega Millions reaching a $1.6 billion jackpot in August.

“Raising another record amount of extra money for public education is an exciting accomplishment and a reflection of everyone’s hard work,” said California Lottery Director Alva V. Johnson. “We are constantly reviewing our business operations to maximize our ability to responsibly raise money for schools, making good on the promise made to the people of California nearly forty years ago.”

