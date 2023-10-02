Wild About Smiles hosts Pasta with a Purpose for Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada and Redirect Athletics

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get full, give back! Enjoy a night of spaghetti and bingo while support the local non-profits, Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada (DSNNN) and Redirect Athletics. This weekend’s fundraiser is hosted by Wild About Smiles.

Dr. Perry Francis and Sara Richardson from Wild About Smiles, along with Christina Ugalde from DSNNN stopped by Morning Break to invite the whole community out to the event on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 6-9 p.m.

The event takes place at St. Albert the Great Catholic School (1250 Wyoming Avenue, Reno). To RSVP, email sara@wildaboutsmiles.net or call (775) 331-9477.

Click here to learn more about Wild About Smiles and follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow DSNNN on Facebook and Instagram, as well as Redirect Athletics on Facebook and Instagram.

