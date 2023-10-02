Tahoe National Forest lifts fire restrictions

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM PDT
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - The Tahoe National Forest has lifted its fire restrictions effective Monday.

Restrictions were lifted due to above average fuel moisture levels and favorable weather conditions that have minimized overall fire danger. This will only apply to national forest lands on the Tahoe National Forest.

“Despite the end of fire restrictions, the risk of wildfire is always present,” said Tahoe National Forest Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobsen. “We ask those wishing to have a campfire on the forest, to do so safely and responsibly.”

Despite the lifting of fire restrictions, Forest Service officials remind recreators of the following:

  • To have a campfire outside of a designated developed recreation area, a valid California Campfire Permit is required.
  • Attend your campfire at all times and clear all flammable material away from the fire at a minimum of five feet is all directions.
  • Never build a fire on a windy day.
  • Make sure your campfire is completely out. Drown it with water and stir with dirt, making sure all burned materials are extinguished. Feel with your hand to make sure it’s out cold.
  • The use of fireworks and all other pyrotechnic devices are always illegal on federal lands.

