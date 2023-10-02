Silver State Sights - Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park(Ben Deach (KOLO))
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:50 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you were driving into the Red Rock Canyon area on State Route 159 from the south, you could turn off into an area that used to be a stop for travelers before cars were invented.

“When I think about Spring Mountain Ranch I think about the continuity. We are one of the only places that hasn’t changed since being founded in the 1870s,” said David Low, a ranger at the park.

It’s easy to see why settlers in the 1800s chose the area now known as Spring Mountain Ranch State Park to settle in, with its lush surrounding serving as a stark contrast to the barren Nevada desert located around it.

“We are an actual oasis,” Low added. “That’s why it was chosen as a ranch. We have five springs here.”

Low has been a ranger at the park for nearly a decade, and he says what attracted those settlers in the 1800s is often the same thing that brings in tourists today who want to get away from Las Vegas.

“We are a day use park,” he explained. “One of the biggest attractions is what you see behind me, the grassy shady picnic area.”

Given its status as a true oasis the park proved invaluable to pioneers headed to California along the Spanish trail. It became a reliable place to rest and stock up on supplies required for the remainder of the trip.

Today, people go to the park in search of a good hike.

“We have four miles of hiking trails,” said Low. “The most difficult is only moderately difficult. The easiest you can take a stroller on.”

The park is in the Las Vegas area but if you go there when staying on the strip, you will still be looking at about a 45 minute drive to get there.

You can also check out Red Rock Canyon, or it’s scenic overlook on your trip to this area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Tahoe National Forest lifts fire restrictions
Sierra Nevada Ballet presents Dracula the Ballet. Shows are Friday, Oct. 6 at the Carson City...
Dracula the Ballet
Morning Break tries the buffalo sauce in Pepsi trend
Morning Break tries the buffalo sauce in Pepsi trend