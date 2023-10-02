Police respond to deadly crash on USA Parkway

The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
The crash happened Sunday night on State Route 439
By Ben Deach
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) - Crews are investigating a deadly crash in Lyon County.

It happened this evening just before 7:30 pm on USA Parkway near Silver Springs.

According to Nevada State Police, a vehicle was going north in the southbound lanes when the crash occured.

Police are not yet saying how many people were killed in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

We will bring you those details as soon as they are available.

