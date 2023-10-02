Open for Business: My Family Connection empowers families to help children in special education

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - My Family Connection is about empowering families. CEO, Charitie Carpenter, works in two different categories - as a special education advocate and a family coach.

As a special education advocate, Carpenter empowers parents through partnership, education and knowledge. She works with parents before, during and after their child’s IEP (Independent Education Plan) meetings by reviewing their IEPs, going over assessments, helping revise goals, and ensure that their children get the services they need.

As a family coach, she offers parenting courses and family coaching sessions. The courses cover parenting triggers, intentional communication, technology boundaries, and more. All families are welcome, no matter their dynamic.

Carpenter started her company a little over a year ago. She previously worked as a family advocate through the schools and realized she could do more to help students and their families as a private advocate versus being hired through the school. She has over 10 years of experience working with families, specializing in adolescent behavior.

To learn more about My Family Connection and the services offered, click here. You can also follow the company on Instagram.

