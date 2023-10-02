Nevada soccer beats reigning MW champions SJSU in front of record-breaking crowd

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada soccer defeated the defending Mountain West champions, San Jose State, 2-0 in front of 1,093 fans at Mackay Stadium Sunday.

The attendance of 1,093 was the largest attended Nevada soccer home match in program history.

Sophomore defender Maddie Benson scored her first goal of the season in the 13th minute and junior forward Trinity Sandridge scored in the 47th minute, her second consecutive match with a goal. Redshirt freshman goalkeeper Ally Larkin came up with her second shutout of the season to go with six saves.

Controlling the possession and not allowing San Jose State’s offense to get into a rhythm, Nevada executed to perfection on its first shot attempt of the match. Getting the ball from sophomore forward Serene Gronauer and junior forward Emily Rich, Benson found an opening for the shot and her first career goal allowed Nevada to take the 1-0 lead. San Jose State looked for the equalizer before going into the locker room, but the Spartans’ two shots on goal were saved by Larkin. Nevada did not allow a shot opportunity to San Jose State for the final 12 minutes of the first half to go into the locker room with the one-goal advantage.

After Nevada fired a pair of shots to open the second half, the Pack extended its lead in the 47th minute. Sandridge split the San Jose State defenders, firing the shot from 10 yards out and hit the top corner of the back of the net for a 2-0 Nevada lead.

The Spartans looked to respond by immediately collecting two shots on goal, but Larkin came up with a pair of saves to keep Nevada’s lead intact. San Jose State continued to push to get a pair of goals by firing five shots in the final 14 minutes. Nevada’s defense, however, finished with the clean sheet to tally its second win in Mountain West play and fourth win of the season. Nevada now has seven points in the Mountain West standings and is currently in fourth place. The top six teams in the conference standings make the Mountain West tournament.

The Pack go back on the road to take on Colorado College Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.