Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online

It can be taken once day for a fee of $6.75
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada DMV says it will now be allowing residents applying for instruction permits or non-commercial Class C drivers licenses to take the written test online.

Applicants will be able to take the test through their website. People will be able to create an account, verify their identity, and take basic Class C knowledge tests from home. You will not be able to take the test on a phone or tablet, as those are not currently supported.

“This is only the latest example of the transformation that’s reshaping the way the DMV does business,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Giving Nevadans the ability to take their written test at home is convenient, reduces the need for at-window services, and gives aspiring drivers more opportunities to take and pass their written test.”

It will be hosted through KnowToDrive Online. “We feel very confident in ITI’s virtual testing environment,” Butler added. “The rules are very fair, and the pass/fail rates are nearly identical to in-office testing.”

Applicants will be able to use any computer with a front-facing camera or camera peripheral to take the test in either English or Spanish. Scores will be available immediately after finishing the test, along with next-step directions for those who are successful.

The test can be taken once day for a fee of $6.75. There will be a 60-minute time limit for the test, and it may not be taken online and then repeated in-person at an office same day.

