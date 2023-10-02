Monday Motivations: Dennis Belisle shares how to get into the right mindset to tackle your goals

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For this week’s Monday Motivations, Dennis Belisle, the founder of ABC Mental Tuffness Training, stopped by Morning Break to talk about mental grit.

Whether an athlete, a parent, an employee or a business owner, no matter what fields you have goals in, getting into the right mindset matters. One not only has to figure out what the goal is, but also what is the best mental space or orientation to achieve optimal performance.

Belisle shared his thoughts on 1) process before outcome; 2) strength before weakness; and 3) achievement before avoidance.

Watch Monday’s interview to learn more.

Dennis Belisle is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about ABC Mental Tuffness, click here. You can also follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.