The Great Italian Festival returns to The ROW for 41st year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Come on out to The 41st Great Italian Festival at The ROW this weekend!

Tony Marini, vice president of casino operations and community relations, and Ken Ostempowski, senior vice president and general manager, stopped by Morning Break to remind everyone to come out experience Italy’s rich culture and cuisine right in the heart of The Biggest Little City.

The fun-filled weekend will feature homemade Italian food, a wine walk, non-stop live entertainment, artisan shopping, cooking competitions, a grape stomping competition and other fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. The free event will be open Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

No Italian festival would be complete without an array of authentic Italian cuisine. Spectators are invited to “mangia!” – or “eat up!,” as the Italians say – with a variety of favorites like the chicken parmigiana sandwich, artichokes, Italian sausage, lasagna, Geno’s famed flatbread, tortellini Eldorado, gnocchetti pesto, the famous mushroom ravioli with porcini cream sauce and many other delicious bites.

New to this year’s festival is the Wine Walk. Wine Walk attendees will have the opportunity to sample a dozen different types of wines representing various regions of Italy paired perfectly with a small hors d’oeuvre. The Wine Walk will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Locomotion Plaza. Guests will also experience interactive zones within the Wine Walk area offering various hangout zones and lawn games. Wine walk participants will receive a commemorative 2oz tasting glass. Wristbands for the Wine Walk begin at $25 per person and are available for purchase online. Participants must be 21+ and will have to show a valid ID to receive their Wine Walk wristband.

Festival Highlights:

Guests can purchase pasta muffin tins for sauce tasting for $5 at the pasta booth in front of the Silver Legacy on 4th Street starting at 12:30 p.m. daily.

Grape stomping is fun, free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A kid’s play zone directly across from Circus Circus on Fifth Street offers corn hole games, a big slide and face painting.

Guests may enjoy free, live entertainment at this year’s festival. Featured performers include Moreno Fruzzetti, Ray Massa’s Eurorhythms, Mbrascatu, Anthony Nino Lane and others. This year’s festival headlining acts include Kiki Bello from the Femmes of Rock and Super Diamond a Neil Diamond Tribute Band. The festival’s entertainment lineup is subject to change.

For more information on the Great Italian Festival, click here. To purchase Wine Walk wristbands, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.