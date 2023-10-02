Dr. Benjamin Brooks shares the importance of taking care of teeth and gums for your overall health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s officially spooky season and with that comes the time of the year for candy... candy... candy! Dr. Benjamin Brooks from Brooks Family Dental stopped by to talk about how to enjoy all the flavors of the season without compromising on your oral health.

As Dr. Brooks explains, oral health is a important part of your overall physical and mental health. Poor dental health can lead to a range of systemic health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, respiratory problems and more. You may not realize it, but the mouth serves as a window into the body’s overall health.

There are some preventative measures we can take to maintain good dental hygiene like regular dental check-ups, proper brushing and flossing techniques and a balanced diet.

To book an appointment with Brooks Family Dental and to learn more about services provided, click here. You can also follow Brooks Family Dental on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Flu vaccine clinic being held in Carson City as flu season nears
Pasta with a Purpose
Wild About Smiles hosts Pasta with a Purpose for Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada and Redirect Athletics
Pasta with a Purpose
Wild About Smiles: Purpose for a Pasta
Charitie Carpenter, My Family Connection
Open for Business: My Family Connection empowers families to help children in special education
Charitie Carpenter, My Family Connection
Open for Business: My Family Connection