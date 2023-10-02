Dr. Benjamin Brooks shares the importance of taking care of teeth and gums for your overall health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s officially spooky season and with that comes the time of the year for candy... candy... candy! Dr. Benjamin Brooks from Brooks Family Dental stopped by to talk about how to enjoy all the flavors of the season without compromising on your oral health.

As Dr. Brooks explains, oral health is a important part of your overall physical and mental health. Poor dental health can lead to a range of systemic health issues, including heart disease, diabetes, respiratory problems and more. You may not realize it, but the mouth serves as a window into the body’s overall health.

There are some preventative measures we can take to maintain good dental hygiene like regular dental check-ups, proper brushing and flossing techniques and a balanced diet.

