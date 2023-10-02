Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Steve McLaughlin
Reno man found guilty of child abuse, domestic battery
The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blanchard.
Gypsy Blanchard granted early release date, state announces
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Commission on Ethics finds Schieve committed ethics violation