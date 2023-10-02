Commission on Ethics finds Schieve committed ethics violation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve has been found guilty of an ethics violation by the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

The panel found Schieve violated rules regarding the disclosure of conflicts of interest and abstention from voting due to conflicts of interest.

The unanimous decision was made by the panel on Sept. 25.

The alleged violations will now be referred to the Commission.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.