Commission on Ethics finds Schieve committed ethics violation

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors...
Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve speaks at a news conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel, June 3, 2022, in Reno, Nev. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)(Tom R. Smedes | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hilary Schieve has been found guilty of an ethics violation by the Nevada Commission on Ethics.

The panel found Schieve violated rules regarding the disclosure of conflicts of interest and abstention from voting due to conflicts of interest.

The unanimous decision was made by the panel on Sept. 25.

The alleged violations will now be referred to the Commission.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Souvenirs are displayed before former President Donald Trump's keynote speech at the California...
Trump animates California Republicans with calls to shoot people who rob stores
The Nevada Legislature
Clark County Fire Chief announces bid for State Senate
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke on the Senate floor Friday morning to honor the life...
Cortez Masto honors Feinstein on Senate floor