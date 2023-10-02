City of Reno launches ReStore program to improve appearance and vacancy

ReStore Program to improve downtown's 72% vacancy.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is taking action to improve the interior and exterior appearance of businesses in downtown. The focus is towards property owners and business tenants located near Virginia Street.

Property owners can add new windows, doors, landscaping and electrical. The City will match the cost. “Let’s say the cost of that is $25,000, they would go and get construction bids for that work, they would produce a design and renderings of what that would look like,” said Bryan McArdle, the Revitalization Manager. “Once they finish the work we would send them a check for half the cost of that project up to our limit of $50,000.”

The ReStore program encompasses two distinct components. The Facade Improvement Program (FIP) and the Tenant Improvement Program (TIP). The City will match eligible costs up to $50,000 for exterior facade improvement projects and up to $50,000 for interior tenant improvement projects. In some cases, an applicant could even be reimbursed up to $100,000 if they combine facade and tenant improvements.

The city has allocated $1 million towards improving buildings and they are now accepting and reviewing applications. Click here to learn more. If you are interested in applying, click here.

