Car drives through fence at airport, briefly disrupting operations, officials say

A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside...
A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A car crashed through a fence at Maine’s busiest airport, traveled on a service road alongside a runway and then was abandoned, causing a brief disruption, officials said.

The episode unfolded Sunday morning at Portland International Jetport, when the abandoned sedan was spotted after it had crashed into a second fence in a secure area of the airport, officials said.

The 33-year-old driver was quickly located and charged with criminal trespass, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and aggravated criminal mischief, police said.

Airport officials closed the runway for about 45 minutes for a security sweep, but no flights were delayed.

The motorist drove on a road alongside an airport runway but didn’t actually drive onto the runway or taxiway, said Zach Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director. No one was injured, and there was no threat to the public, police said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

FILE - A pharmacist holds a bottle of the antibiotic doxycycline hyclate in Sacramento, Calif.,...
US health officials propose using a cheap antibiotic as a ‘morning-after pill’ against STDs
Driver Kevin Harvick visits with his children Keeland, left and Piper, before a NASCAR Cup...
Kevin Harvick’s crew chief denies cheating led to Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
2 scientists win Nobel in medicine for enabling development of mRNA vaccines against COVID
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
United Auto Workers union reaches a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks