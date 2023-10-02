BLM collects 59 wild horses in latest gather

An BLM-provided photo of some horses at the Desatoya Herd Management Area
An BLM-provided photo of some horses at the Desatoya Herd Management Area(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:31 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management says it has collected 59 wild horses in its latest wild horse gather.

The Desatoya Wild Horse Gather, which happened near Fallon on Sept. 30, resulted in the removal of 12 excess wild horses, and the releasing of 14 stallions back to the range. 33 mares were treated with a population suppression control vaccine and released back into the range.

BLM says that in around 30 days, the 21 remaining mares that were gathered will get a booster of the vaccine and be released back to the range.

The agency says the gather was necessary to remove excess wild horses and to prevent deterioration associated with overpopulation.

Horses collected during the gather were taken from the range to the Indian Lakes Wild Horse and Burro off-range Corrals in Fallon to be readied for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

A vehicle charges at an electric vehicle charging station outside of a Tesla dealership in...
$8 million for EV charging stations in Nevada announced
Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
Silver State Sights - Spring Mountain Ranch State Park
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Tahoe National Forest lifts fire restrictions