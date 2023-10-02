$8 million for EV charging stations in Nevada announced

A vehicle charges at an electric vehicle charging station outside of a Tesla dealership in...
A vehicle charges at an electric vehicle charging station outside of a Tesla dealership in Beijing, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)(Mark Schiefelbein | AP)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Representative Susie Lee announced $8 million for electric vehicle charging stations in the state of Nevada.

The money will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021 and was awarded through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program.

“I voted to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring once-in-a-generation infrastructure investment to southern Nevada, and I’m proud to announce that these resources are on their way,” said Congresswoman Susie Lee. “This EV infrastructure funding is exactly what southern Nevada needs as a national leader in building the clean economy of the future.”

Lee’s office says the money will also support an interconnected network of data-sharing.

