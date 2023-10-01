Wolf Pack Football opens up conference play with 27-9 loss at Fresno State

Nevada Wolf Pack
Nevada Wolf Pack(Nevada Athletics)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:34 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Mikey Keene connected with Jaelen Gill on two touchdown passes, Malik Sherod had 12 carries for 123 yards and a score and No. 25 Fresno State beat Nevada 27-9 on Saturday night for its 14th straight victory.

Fresno State (5-0, 1-0 Mountain West) is off to its best start since opening 10-0 in 2013. The 14-game winning streak is the second-longest active run in the nation (Georgia, 22 in a row) and the second-longest in program history. The Bulldogs won 17 in a row in 1988-89.

Keene was 26 of 34 for 269 yards with two interceptions. He connected with Gill on a 65-yard touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and Sherod ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run with 4:15 to go in the second to make it 14-0 at halftime. Dylan Lynch kicked field goals of 48 and 40 yards in the third quarter and Gill scored on a 12-yard reception early in the fourth to make it 27-0.

Fresno State’s Carlton Johnston intercepted a pass at the Bulldogs 2 and, on the next play from scrimmage, Elijah Gilliam was stopped in the end zone to give Nevada (0-5, 0-1) a safety.

Backup quarterback AJ Bianco led an eight-play, 90-yard drive, capped by his 19-yard touchdown pass to Spencer Curtis that made it 27-9 with 11 seconds to go. Bianco was 9 of 14 for 97 yards. Starter Brendon Lewis completed 10 of 21 for 70 yards with two interceptions.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Hosts UNLV on Oct. 14

Fresno State: At Wyoming on Saturday.

