RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A vehicle went into a canal in Verdi on Sunday morning, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported.

There was one person inside who escaped before the water level got high, TMFR said. No one was injured.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Nevada Public Health assisted with the recovery.

