Washoe sheriff investgiating Sun Valley stabbing; details vague

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing Friday in Sun Valley but only has vague information.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified at about 6 p.m. Friday that a person was being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital after being stabbed.

The sheriff’s office believes it happened in Sun Valley between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. but doesn’t have a specific location.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-785-9276 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com. Refer to WC23-5140.

