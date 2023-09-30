Washoe sheriff investgiating Sun Valley stabbing; details vague

Stabbing graphic
Stabbing graphic(Associated Press)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:46 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing Friday in Sun Valley but only has vague information.

The sheriff’s office said it was notified at about 6 p.m. Friday that a person was being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital after being stabbed.

The sheriff’s office believes it happened in Sun Valley between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. but doesn’t have a specific location.

Anyone with information is asked to call 775-785-9276 or call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com. Refer to WC23-5140.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting

Latest News

NV Energy says the power outage was caused by construction crews digging
South Reno power outage caused by construction crew; repairs finished
Miss Utah Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Copyright VVV...
Miss Utah crowned Miss USA at Grand Sierra Resort
Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)
Lane closures and delays on I-80 in Placer and Nevada counties
Cory Tyler
Suspect escapes Fernley holding cell
Socktober Sock Donation Drive