Suspect escapes Fernley holding cell

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help finding a suspect who escaped from a Fernley substation holding cell Friday afternoon.

Cory Tyler, 30, is wanted for escape and for an arrest warrant issued by the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation.

The sheriff’s office said deputies went to the 200 block of Granada Street in Fernley about 1:54 p.m. on Friday and arrested Tyler. They took him to the Fernley substation, but the holding cell door was not properly secured. Tyler ran away southeast of the substation.

There’s no information suggesting Tyler is armed, but the sheriff’s office urged the public to use caution if they see him and to notify local law enforcement.

Anyone helping him flee could be charged with a felony, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to SecretWitness.com.

