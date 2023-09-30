Season’s 1st snow expected in central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park

This is an image from Hawkins Peak on the Alert Wildfire web camera.(Alert Wildfire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first snowfall of the season is expected this weekend in the central Sierra Nevada, including Yosemite National Park, where as much as 10 inches (25 centimeters) is possible at the highest elevations.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a winter weather advisory on Saturday effective through 8 p.m. Sunday for California’s Mono County along the Nevada line.

Slick conditions could make travel difficult over eastern Sierra mountain passes, especially over Tioga and Sonora Passes on the edge of Yosemite, the service said.

Late-season backcountry enthusiasts should anticipate light snow accumulations over area trails and campgrounds, with up to a half foot of snow (15 cm) in some areas and as much as 10 inches (25 cm) above 10,000 feet (3,048 meters).

Rain is forecast to move into the Lake Tahoe area Saturday with some thunderstorms and a dusting of snow above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters). Overnight lows are expected to drop below freezing at lake level.

Last winter was one of the Sierra’s snowiest in decades.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press . All rights reserved.

