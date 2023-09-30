Miss Utah crowned Miss USA at Grand Sierra Resort

Miss Utah Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Copyright VVV...
Miss Utah Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno. Copyright VVV Global Ent. 2023 All rights reserved.(Chelsea Lauren)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:25 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA Friday at the 72nd Miss USA pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Miss Nevada USA Josie Stephens was named a Top 20 finisher.

The pagent took place after a week in Reno of interviews, a swim competition, an evening gown competition and a final pageant question.

It was broadcast live on the CW.

  • First Runner-Up:  Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz
  • Second Runner-Up: Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans
  • Third Runner-Up:  Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels
Miss Nevada USA 2023 Josie Stephens
Miss Nevada USA 2023 Josie Stephens(Copyright VVV Global Ent. 2023 All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
The Reno Police Department in the Lagoon Court area of Stead.
Police investigating deadly Stead shooting

Latest News

Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)
Lane closures and delays on I-80 in Placer and Nevada counties
Cory Tyler
Suspect escapes Fernley holding cell
Socktober Sock Donation Drive
The National Automobile Museum is bringing in cars from television and movies to keep exhibits...
Iconic Movie And TV Cars On Display