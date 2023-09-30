Miss Utah crowned Miss USA at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Miss Utah USA Noelia Voight was crowned Miss USA Friday at the 72nd Miss USA pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Miss Nevada USA Josie Stephens was named a Top 20 finisher.

The pagent took place after a week in Reno of interviews, a swim competition, an evening gown competition and a final pageant question.

It was broadcast live on the CW.

First Runner-Up: Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz

Second Runner-Up: Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans

Third Runner-Up: Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels

Miss Nevada USA 2023 Josie Stephens

