Lane closures and delays on I-80 in Placer and Nevada counties

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) -There will be lane closures and delays next week on Interstate 80 in Placer and Nevada counties, the California Department of Transportation said.

EASTBOUND i-80

The I-80 junction with California 20 and Rainbow, lane closures will be in place 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Oct. 1 through Oct. 5.

Between Kingvale and Soda Springs, lane closures will be in place around the clock starting 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through noon Oct. 6.

Between Donner Summit and Donner Pass Road; lane and closures will be in place around the clock starting 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through noon Oct. 6.

The Donner Lake Interchange off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed Oct. 3 through noon on Oct. 6.

California 89 north exit will be closed 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.

Between the I-80 junction with California 267 and Boca, lane closures will be in place around the clock starting 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through noon Oct. 6.

WESTBOUND I-80

The Floriston off-ramp and on-ramp will be closed 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 6.

California 89 north exit will be closed 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Lane closures between Vista Point and Donner rest area around the clock starting 7 p.m.Oct. 1 through noon Oct. 6.

The Donner Lake Interchange off-ramp and on-ramps will be closed Oct. 3 through noon on Oct. 6.

Lane closures between Rainbow and Big Bend around the clock starting 7 p.m. Oct. 1 through noon Oct. 6.

Lane closures between Alta and Gold Run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 1 through Oct.5.

CALIFORNIA 20

Caltrans is altering motorists of delays in the closure schedule along California 20 in Nevada County due to weather. Crews are postponing pavement work with the forecast calling for colder temperatures and chances for rain.

The Lowell Hill segment between the Omega Overlook and Bear Valley will now remain closed until Monday, October 2 at 7 p.m. The segment is scheduled to reopen at that time with one-way traffic control and the closure will move 6 miles west to the White Cloud segment, between the White Cloud U.S. Forest Service and Campground and Washington Road.

Motorists traveling between Nevada City and Interstate 80 will use California 49 and California 174 as alternate routes. Large trucks are directed to only use California 49. California 20 is still scheduled to reopen with one-way traffic controls in place at both segments at noon on Friday, October 6.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.