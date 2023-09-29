South Reno power outage leaves thousands without electricity

NV Energy logo
NV Energy logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage in south Reno Friday afternoon left thousands of people without power.

NV Energy says a total of 7,602 people across multiple zip codes in Reno are without power.

As of the publishing of this article, it remains unclear what caused the outage. NV Energy says it expects to have the power restored by 6:00 p.m. Friday.

