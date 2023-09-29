South Reno power outage leaves thousands without electricity

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A power outage in south Reno Friday afternoon left thousands of people without power.

NV Energy says a total of 7,602 people across multiple zip codes in Reno are without power.

As of the publishing of this article, it remains unclear what caused the outage. NV Energy says it expects to have the power restored by 6:00 p.m. Friday.

