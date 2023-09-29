Sex crimes unit arrests suspect on 22 child pornography charges

Logan William Keyes
Logan William Keyes(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:25 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno-area sex crime investigation unit arrested a man on 22 child pornography charges after he allegedly told an undercover detective of his desire to have sex with a 3-year-old child.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit announced the arrest Thursday of Logan William Keyes, 32.

HEAT said in a statement that Keyes initiated an online conversation with a HEAT detective and became more sexually explicit, including being interested in sex with children.

“Keyes ultimately indicated his intention to have a sexual encounter with a three-year-old juvenile,” the HEAT statement said.

An investigation showed Keyes distributed about 400 sexually explicit images and videos of children ranging in age from infancy to 13 years old, HEAT said.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call HEAT at 325-6470.  That number can also be used to report sex trafficking and prostitution.

HEAT is comprised of detectives from Reno and Sparks police departments, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, the University of Nevada Police Services and the Washoe County School District Police Department.

