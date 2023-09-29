Reading Reno: Susan Winters puts the spotlight on Reno in contemporary romance novels

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Susan Winters from Sparks works fulltime as a paralegal, but as her website, Create on the Side, suggests, she’s very busy in her free time writing women’s fiction and freelance articles, as well as contemporary romance under the pen name ‘Mariposa Cruz.’

Winters stopped by Morning Break Friday to share her love of writing and why she chose the name Mariposa Cruz for her steamy love stories.

Her latest book, Man of the House, is the first in her new ‘Knit & Brews’ series. It was released in 2021. The Reno-based series follows a group of girlfriends who enjoy imbibing a good brew along with their knitting. She’s working on the edits for the next title in the series, Man of the World, which she hope to release later this year.

Her Rhythm & Romance series features a different dance genre in each book. This series is also set in Reno. Many of her titles feature heroines looking for a second chance at love. While first love is exciting, as a writer Winters says she’s intrigued by the challenges presented by a character’s past.

