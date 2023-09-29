Midtown Curls’ Curly for a Cause event plans to back to The Susan G. Komen Foundation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Midtown Curls is inviting the community to join them at “Curly for a Cause,” a breast cancer awareness event benefitting The Susan G. Komen Foundation.

On Tuesday, October 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Guests can enjoy live curly hair care tutorials, mini lessons with stylists, product discounts, raffle prizes, and light refreshments at the event.

A portion of proceeds from all raffle tickets and product sales will be donated to The Susan G. Komen Foundation. Midtown Curls is asking guests to show their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month by wearing pink to the event.

The event is free for the public to attend. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for 5, and can be purchased at the event.

For more information, about the event click here.

Click here for ticket information and to RSVP

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.