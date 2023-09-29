Local homeless veterans receiving supplies to help them in winter

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Homeless veterans lined up to receive supplies in preparation for the cold winter months.

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System hosted its Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down where local sponsors popped up tents and shared their wares with veterans in our community.

“The idea of this event is that it is a one stop shop for veterans. To be able to connect with the resources that maybe they didn’t know were out there. To include healthcare and different VA programs, and our local sponsors who want to give back to our veterans. America’s heroes,” says Tanya Jolley, Supervisor of the Reno HUD-VASH Program

The services offered covered everything from financial planning to health and wellness, VA Supervisor Chris Stadter says:

“Good education services, financial services, substance abuse services, housing services you name it we’ve got it we bring all of the services here together.”

Veterans were able to get flu shots, medical care, haircuts, and duffle bags with warm coats, socks, hats, gloves and other necessities to survive the winter weather.

The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System hopes to host their yearly holiday meals and other veteran support events in the coming months.

To volunteer or donate visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.