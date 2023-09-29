Good Luck Macbeth Theatre invites community to see Stephen King’s “Misery” on the stage

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 29, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You won’t be miserable attending Good Luck Macbeth’s latest production, “Misery.” The show “follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.”

This show has two casts. The actresses playing “Annie Wilkes,” Stacy Johnson and Sandra Brunell Neace, stopped by Morning Break to talk about the show and their roles.

The show runs from Friday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 28. Click here to buy your tickets and click here to get more information on Good Luck Macbeth Theatre (124 Taylor Street, Reno).

