Dollars and Sense: How financial advisors and estate attorneys work together to help your future

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While financial advisors do not draft wills or estate trusts, they do assist clients with the details that are needed to work with an estate attorney. Then, with client permission, advisors and estate attorneys work together on some things to take the pressure off of the client.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, and estate attorney, Cassandra Walsh from Woodburn and Wedge, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how their industries work together.

Here’s a list of the some of the things you need to consider when building an estate plan, from the Edward Jones financial article, Can you build an estate plan like a house?

Get the right “builder.”

Build a strong foundation.

Make the necessary additions.

Protect your investment.

Watch for mistakes.

