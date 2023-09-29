Dollars and Sense: How financial advisors and estate attorneys work together to help your future

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While financial advisors do not draft wills or estate trusts, they do assist clients with the details that are needed to work with an estate attorney. Then, with client permission, advisors and estate attorneys work together on some things to take the pressure off of the client.

Edward Jones financial advisor, Ashley Hicks, and estate attorney, Cassandra Walsh from Woodburn and Wedge, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how their industries work together.

Here’s a list of the some of the things you need to consider when building an estate plan, from the Edward Jones financial article, Can you build an estate plan like a house?

  • Get the right “builder.”
  • Build a strong foundation.
  • Make the necessary additions.
  • Protect your investment.
  • Watch for mistakes.

These tips are from Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor.

Ashley Hicks is a monthly contributor to Morning Break. To learn more about her services at Edward Jones, click here. She can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.

