Clark County Fire Chief announces bid for State Senate

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck announced his intention to run for the Nevada State Senate for District 18.

Steinbeck has been with the Clark County Fire Department since 1990, being promoted to fire chief in 2020. In that time span, he served as a firefighter, engineer, captain, battalion chief, and deputy fire chief.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo welcomed the announcement, saying:

“John Steinbeck has been a visionary leader as Chief of the Clark County Fire Department and will be an outstanding State Senator. I’ve known John for decades as a first responder, firefighter, leader, manager, and family man. I am proud to offer John my full endorsement.”

“I want to express my appreciation to Governor Lombardo for his endorsement and support,” said Steinbeck. “For the last 33 years, my public service has been defined by a commitment to protecting our community and helping those in need. Now, I’m excited to continue that mission in a different capacity. As a Nevada State Senator, I pledge to be a champion for public safety and workforce development, ensuring that our community thrives and remains a safe and prosperous place for all,” continued Steinbeck.

Steinbeck’s focus for his campaign will be public safety infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities, and increasing access to quality medical care. He has pledged to resign as Fire Chief is he elected.

