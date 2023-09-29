Bonanza Kennel Club hosts dog show in Carson City

800 dogs of different breeds compete in Carson City.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Calling all the dog lovers! The Bonanza Kennel Club, located in Carson City, is encouraging the community to enjoy 800 dogs of different breeds. This is a conformation show, similar to Thanksgiving and the Westminster one that you see on TV.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be the All-Breed Dog Shows, National Owner handled competition, Canine good Citizen Testing, Trick Dog testing, Agility Couse Training for Jumpers. New this year is the Pee Wee competition. ”You can come and register for that until 11 o’clock and it is free,” said Elaine Oxborrow, a dog handler. “It’s for children five to nine years old. They come into the ring with their dog, you bring your dog with that and they get a prize and it’s just an introduction for them, for the kids to see if they like it. See what they want to do and if it’s something they’d like to pursue their future.”

Be to fill out the forms found online and arrive

The free event will be at Fuji Park in Carson City and it will begin at 8am and go through 4pm on both days. Click here for the event schedule.

If you are interested in joining, Bonanza, the meet at 7pm on the first Tuesday of each month at the Carson City Senior Center.

