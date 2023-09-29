BLM sets aside land for proposed wind project in Nevada

WHITE PINE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management announced Friday it has set aside land for a proposed wind turbine project in White Pine County.

The Stagecoach Wind Project will be a 600-megawatt installation located south of the U.S. Highway 50 corridor, about 18 miles east of the town of Eureka in White Pine County.

Nearly 70,000 acres has been set aside in the project area for two years from appropriation under public land laws.

This step is being taken prior to the BLM starting an environmental analysis of the proposed project area.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.