AG Ford warns of scams as student loan payments resume

(Credit: Pixabay)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning people of loan scams as student loan payments are set to resume next week.

“At the Office of the Nevada Attorney General, the protection of Nevada consumers is our number one priority,” said Ford. “The continuance of student loan repayments can leave uninformed borrowers vulnerable as they navigate through loan repayment process. Scammers, unfortunately, will use these changes to develop schemes to swindle borrowers out of money or personal identifying information.”

Ford warns borrowers of the following:

    • You don’t need to pay for help with your loan. While many student loan debt relief companies charge a fee for their services, the billing is handled through the U.S Department of Education, who works with private companies. You can contact your federal loan servicer for help for services like lowering your monthly payment, or changing your repayment plan.
    • Borrowers have reported getting phone calls, texts, emails and letters offering loan relief. Ford says these fraudsters will pretend to offer debt relief services for a fee, and may make unauthorized changes to your student loan plan.
    • Another scam Ford warns of is scammers who will misrepresent facts about the student loan pause or the recent Supreme Court decision on the matter. They may tell you about a “special program” that will allow you to continue the pause on your loan or become eligible for additional forgiveness in exchange for a “small fee.”

Ford warns that you should never provide your social security number or other identifying information without first verifying the person or company is legitimate. You are also advised not to immediately engage the services of a debt relief company, and instead investigate them first.

Anyone who has been a victim of such a scam is urged to file a complaint with the Department of Education here: OCR@ed.gov. You should provide as much information as possible, including any information about the person or entity that contacted you.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man shot and killed in Verdi identified
The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80
The Sparks Police Department seeks the drivers of two vehicles for possible information about a...
Man killed in Sparks motorcycle crash identified; police talk to witnesses

Latest News

Midtwon Curls fundraisign event for breast cancer awareness month
Midtown Curls’ Curly for a Cause event plans to back to The Susan G. Komen Foundation
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
Man connected to suspected shooter in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 killing arrested in Las Vegas
A file image of wind turbines
BLM sets aside land for proposed wind project in Nevada
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto spoke on the Senate floor Friday morning to honor the life...
Cortez Masto honors Feinstein on Senate floor