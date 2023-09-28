Winter weather advisory issued in Mono County

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONO COUNTY, California (KOLO) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas above 8,000 feet in Mono County.

The advisory was issued Thursday afternoon by the National Weather Service in Reno. It will remain in effect from 11:00 p.m. Friday to 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Total snow accumulations between one to three inches, with localized heavier snow totals up to six inches in heavier bands, is possible.

Light snow accumulations will produce slick conditions over Eastern Sierra passes, in particular over the Tioga and Sonora Passes.

