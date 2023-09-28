What’s new about the latest COVID vaccine?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many of us remember the response at clinics both in a health facility or even at a simple coffee shop during the pandemic.

They were people anxious to get the newest COVID vaccine. It required a series of two shots for the best protection. It’s estimated 96% of Americans have some COVID immunity as a result of the vaccine.

Now a new COVID vaccine is being recommended for patients six months old and older.

“They were able to make a new formulation because viruses can change a little bit over time and mutate over time,” says Dr. Reka Danko, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer. “What we call variants. So, this is a little more specific to the variant that is predominately with us now.”

That would be XBB.1.5.

Some medical experts are not calling this a booster, instead a brand-new vaccine to combat not only this variant, which was prevalent through July, but other subvariants which have emerged since then.

While no vaccine is 100%, this new shot will provide immunity in most patients, and help prevent severe illness, including “long-hauler syndrome.”

Patients should get the shot in the fall.

“Really any of the respiratory viruses tend to really flourish in the fall and winter,” says Dr. Danko. “Because it is cold. We tend to spend more time inside, indoors in smaller spaces with each other.”

Dr. Danko says many patients may be able to get the newest COVID shot along with the flu vaccine. It will take about two to three weeks for that vaccine or vaccines to take effect.

The health district will be giving free vaccines to the underinsured or uninsured beginning Monday October 2, 2023.

They ask you to make an appointment at 775-328-2402.

