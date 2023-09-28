Washoe County Sheriff’s offering free info academy to community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free community emergency response team academy to residents in October.

The academy will provide residents with information to save lives and reduce trauma in an emergency situation. Attendees will be trained in disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

Attendees will get six training sessions over the course of two consecutive weekends. Training will be conducted by Citizen Corps staff, volunteers, and subject matter experts. The academy begins Oct. 12.

Teens aged 16 and 17 can join with parental permission.

The academy will take place at the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard on these dates and times:

Thursday, October 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 13, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 14, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 21, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, October 22, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You can sign up for training by calling Program Manager Joe Olaciregui at 775-352-6927 or by sending an email to WCSOCERT@washoecounty.us. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.