Washoe County Sheriff’s offering free info academy to community

Attendees will get six training sessions over the course of two consecutive weekends
A Sheriff's deputy speaks with two CERT volunteers
A Sheriff's deputy speaks with two CERT volunteers(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:59 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free community emergency response team academy to residents in October.

The academy will provide residents with information to save lives and reduce trauma in an emergency situation. Attendees will be trained in disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education.

Attendees will get six training sessions over the course of two consecutive weekends. Training will be conducted by Citizen Corps staff, volunteers, and subject matter experts. The academy begins Oct. 12.

Teens aged 16 and 17 can join with parental permission.

The academy will take place at the Regional Public Safety Training Center at 5190 Spectrum Boulevard on these dates and times:

  • Thursday, October 12, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 13, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 14, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, October 21, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Friday, October 22, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 23, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

You can sign up for training by calling Program Manager Joe Olaciregui at 775-352-6927 or by sending an email to WCSOCERT@washoecounty.us. The deadline to sign up is Oct. 11.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Rollin' Reno
The first Rollin’ Reno skating event takes over downtown
House fire on Buena Vista Ave.
Two displaced in duplex fire
The scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Brierly Way in east Sparks.
Sparks police investigating hit-and-run of a pedestrian
Teen girls are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges during the pandemic.
Local mental health resources