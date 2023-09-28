Updated safety features: Washoe County School District

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A decision was passed at the Sep. 26 school board meeting to update the camera system in nearly 100 buses in The Washoe County School District’s fleet.

The board has approved funding to replace 84 school bus cameras, which will cost close to $250,000.

Adam Searcy, Operations Manager for The Washoe County School District, says that these cameras are crucial when it comes to student safety. “We want to make sure that families are aware that this type of supervision and surveillance is occurring because I want them to feel safe putting their students, their children, in our care,” says Searcy.

The updated cameras aren’t the only new feature this school year, students are now required to scan their student ID badge when getting on and off the bus:

“Just like going through school lunch, you must go through and provide your student ID number or scan your student ID badge and it’s the same exact concept.” Says Searcy.

Having digital attendance in place is useful if a student has gone missing or takes a different bus home with a friend.

“So, on the occasion that there is uncertainty of ‘hey my 7-year-old didn’t come home, oh my goodness where are they,’ we can say the exited the bus because we can electronically record when and where that happened, and much more quickly find them.”

Along with these improvements, WCSD will be announcing new bus routes in the coming months for those who may have been in the ‘walk zone’ previously.

