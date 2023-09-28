Tickets on sale for Food Bank of Northern Nevada fundraiser, “Imagine Ending Hunger Experience”

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Sustaining Community. Sharing a Table. Nourishing Hope.” That’s the inspiration behind the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s upcoming Imagine Ending Hunger Experience which celebrates the non-profit’s 40-year history of innovative approaches to delivering meals and hope across the region while raising funds for what lies ahead.

Director of marketing, Jocelyn Lantrip, and the executive chef at the Renaissance, Sean Munshaw, stopped by Morning Break and made a cauliflower appetizer that will be served at the dining experience.

The event takes place Friday, October 20 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Reno.

Event Details:

  • VIP Chef’s Reception: 5-6 p.m.
    • Kick off the evening with a special Chef’s Reception hosted by Food Bank president and CEO, Nicole Lamboley. Plus, your guests will have exclusive access to the VIP Lounge. Please Note: This event is 21+.
  • Bocce Ball and R\LAB Experience: Seating 1 at 6:15-7:15 p.m. and Seating 2 at 7:30-8:30 p.m.
    • Bocce Experience
      • Play the night away at Renaissance Reno’s Bundox Bocce while catching the action from R\LAB on the big screen. This is your chance to shine! Best your buds at a round of bocce, billiards, or ping pong. Or claim the high score on one of the arcade games. It’s all included – plus a sampling of dishes inspired by the meal served in R\LAB and other tasty bites and drinks! Bocce Experience includes 1 drink ticket per person.
    • R\LAB Experience
      • With Renaissance Reno’s R\LAB, you’re in for more than just a delicious dinner at one of Reno’s most unique venues. Chefs Mark Estee and Sean Munshaw are sure to wow and entertain while preparing your meal in the R\LAB Demonstration kitchen. Guests participating in the R\LAB Experience will be served a 3-course meal with wine pairings.

To get your tickets, click here. You can also learn more about the Food Bank of Northern Nevada online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Eastbound traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 because of a crash near Lockwood, Nev. on...
Crash causes major backup on eastbound I-80
CLEAR Facial Bar: Winter Skincare Routines
CLEAR Facial Bar owner shares advice for changing skincare routines during the changing seasons
CLEAR Facial Bar: Winter Skincare Routines
CLEAR Facial Bar: Winter Skincare Routines
NYEP Fall Harvest Festival
Support Nevada Youth Empowerment Program during the 10th annual fall harvest festival
NYEP Fall Harvest Festival
NYEP Fall Harvest Festival