Tickets on sale for Food Bank of Northern Nevada fundraiser, “Imagine Ending Hunger Experience”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Sustaining Community. Sharing a Table. Nourishing Hope.” That’s the inspiration behind the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s upcoming Imagine Ending Hunger Experience which celebrates the non-profit’s 40-year history of innovative approaches to delivering meals and hope across the region while raising funds for what lies ahead.

Director of marketing, Jocelyn Lantrip, and the executive chef at the Renaissance, Sean Munshaw, stopped by Morning Break and made a cauliflower appetizer that will be served at the dining experience.

The event takes place Friday, October 20 from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Reno.

Event Details:

VIP Chef’s Reception: 5-6 p.m. Kick off the evening with a special Chef’s Reception hosted by Food Bank president and CEO, Nicole Lamboley. Plus, your guests will have exclusive access to the VIP Lounge. Please Note: This event is 21+.

Bocce Ball and R\LAB Experience: Seating 1 at 6:15-7:15 p.m. and Seating 2 at 7:30-8:30 p.m. Bocce Experience Play the night away at Renaissance Reno’s Bundox Bocce while catching the action from R\LAB on the big screen. This is your chance to shine! Best your buds at a round of bocce, billiards, or ping pong. Or claim the high score on one of the arcade games. It’s all included – plus a sampling of dishes inspired by the meal served in R\LAB and other tasty bites and drinks! Bocce Experience includes 1 drink ticket per person. R\LAB Experience With Renaissance Reno’s R\LAB, you’re in for more than just a delicious dinner at one of Reno’s most unique venues. Chefs Mark Estee and Sean Munshaw are sure to wow and entertain while preparing your meal in the R\LAB Demonstration kitchen. Guests participating in the R\LAB Experience will be served a 3-course meal with wine pairings.



To get your tickets, click here. You can also learn more about the Food Bank of Northern Nevada online, on Facebook and on Instagram.

