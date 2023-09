RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Highs will remain in the upper 70s until the weekend. A winter system pours in late Friday night dropping afternoon highs into the lower 60s with Saturday and Sunday rain chances at 80% and 50%. The rain should taper off by 10 am Sunday. Snow levels could hit 7,500 feet with a dusting at Mount Rose and 6 to 12 inches at Mammoth.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.