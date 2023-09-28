Support Nevada Youth Empowerment Program during the 10th annual fall harvest festival

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to come out this weekend to 10th Annual Fall Harvest Fundraiser for Nevada Youth Empowerment Project (NYEP).

Margaret Finel, board treasurer for NYEP, and Alice Louie, director of operations for RE/MAX Professionals, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how this event benefits the local non-profit.

This year NYEP enlisted the help of RE/MAX Professionals broker/owner, Susan Geer, has helped NYEP raise over $20,000 so far for this event.

This year the event is Saturday, Sept. 30 at Bartley Ranch from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a petting zoo, cake walk, craft stations, carnival games and lots of yummy treats. This year we will have a live Zoltar (performed by Louie) in a booth handing out fortunes to the kids and adults. The event details can be found on Facebook.

According to its website, “NYEP gives homeless young women (18-24) in the Reno area a chance to reroute their lives through a structured program that provides housing and basic needs, life skills training, opportunities to practice new life skills, and the support and love of a family.” Click here to learn more about the organization.

