Stagecoach man arrested and charged with shooting wild horse

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO) - A Stagecoach man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a wild horse with a crossbow.

Thursday morning, around 8:00 a.m., deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Iroquois Trail in Stagecoach and found a dead male horse with an arrow protruding from it.

LCSO deputies and volunteers from Wild Horse Connections followed the blood trail left by the horse to another residence on Iroquois Trail. Deputies received a search warrant and found a crossbow and arrows matching the one found in the horse.

41-year-old Johnathan Wilson was then arrested and charged with the unlawful and malicious killing of a wild horse, as well as a separate misdemeanor warrant out of Storey County.

He is currently being held in the Lyon County Jail on a bond of $11,005.

