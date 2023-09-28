Sparks police investigating hit-and-run of a pedestrian

The scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Brierly Way in east Sparks.
The scene of a pedestrian hit-and-run on Brierly Way in east Sparks.(Ray Kinney/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:55 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Brierly Way near Vista Boulevard and Interstate 80.

Police closed Brierly Way about a block west of Vista Boulevard and the road is expected to be closed until at least early Thursday.

It happened Wednesday about 9:44 p.m.

Police did not immediately release the condition of the pedestrian., whop was taken to the hospital Police released no other details about the case.

The major accident investigation team is handling the case.

