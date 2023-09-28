Road work to close Keystone Avenue Bridge

This bridge is the first of three in Reno due to be resurfaced
The Keystone Avenue Bridge
The Keystone Avenue Bridge(RTC of Washoe County)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A road resurfacing project will close the Keystone Avenue Bridge.

Keystone Avenue from 1st Street to California Avenue and Booth Street will close from this Saturday through Oct. 8 while crews resurface the road on the bridge.

The closures will mean traffic will detour to Arlington Avenue via California Avenue and First Street. RTC of Washoe County is advising drivers of commercial trucks and large vehicles to use 4th Street as a detour instead of 1st Street.

This bridge is the first of three bridges in Reno due to be resurfaced.

RTC says a further project will resurface the Vine Street and 2nd Street bridges at later dates. In total, the project will cost around $1.8 million, paid for with local fuel tax revenues.

