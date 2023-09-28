The Road Ahead: The Oddie Wells Project

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPONSORED: Construction continues on the Oddie Wells corridor in Reno and Sparks and the improvements are much more noticeable. The Regional Transportation Commission says construction is going very well. Phase One of the Oddie Wells Project wrapped up nearly a month ago between Pyramid Way and Sullivan Lane. Crews expect to finish Phase Two by the end of October. That extends to Silverada Boulevard.

“There have a few bumps in the road, like stormy weather and dealing with underground utilities,” Maria Paz Fernandez, RTC Project Manager said. “Other than that, our crews have been moving right along and we think we’re still on pace to finish the entire project on time, next summer. That stretches 3.2 miles between Pyramid and Interstate 80.”

The project includes many different improvements for drivers and everyone else who uses the street to get from one place to another. The RTC is installing six miles of raised cycle track, new ADA sidewalks, curbs and gutters, nearly 500 new trees and more than 400 street lights. These upgrades improve transportation and aesthetics in the community.

For more information, visit OddieWellsProject.com

