Miss Teen USA 2022 shares excitement for this year’s pageant at the Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Your new Miss USA is.... going to be decided Friday, Sept. 29 at the Grand Sierra Resort! For the second year in a row, the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants will be held in Reno.

Reigning Miss Teen USA, Faron Medhi, stopped by Morning Break ahead of the teen finals that gets underway later Thursday night. She and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko talked about all that Medhi has been able to do and accomplish this year as a title holder, her children’s book called “I Am a B C’s: Affirmations,” and her advice for this year’s Miss USA and Miss Teen USA contestants.

Event Schedule:

Miss USA Preliminary - Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m.

Miss Teen USA Final - Thursday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m.

Miss USA Final - Friday, Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

Miss Teen USA and Miss USA preliminaries and finals are open to the public. For tickets and more information, click here. It will also be available to watch via streaming on the CW app.

