Heinz creates ‘new’ sauce for Taylor Swift

Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.
Heinz has released a "new" sauce for Taylor Swift.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Heinz is releasing a condiment in honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The limited edition sauce is called “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.“

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)

A Swift fan says that is what she appeared to be eating with chicken tenders at Kelce’s NFL game on Sunday.

The sauce is technically not new. Heinz usually calls it “Kranch,” but a hundred bottles will come with the custom label.

Heinz has not yet said how to get the limited edition sauce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Police said people have been killed in shootings in a home and a hospital in the Dutch port...
People killed in shootings in home and hospital in Dutch city
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere is arrested, police say
8th grader Jo Schmidt is blazing a trail as the starting quarterback for the Sullivan Middle...
Middle school girl plays quarterback, makes state football all-star team
A general view of the XFL logo on the field before an XFL football game between the Tampa Bay...
The USFL and the XFL are merging
Rollin' Reno
The first Rollin’ Reno skating event takes over downtown