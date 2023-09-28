Flu vaccine clinics to be held in Storey County

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A number of flu vaccine clinics will be held in Storey County.

The clinics will be held at the following locations and times:

  • Storey County Senior Center, Virginia City: September 29, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Mark Twain Senior Center, Dayton: October 17, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Storey County Fire Station #2 - Virginia Highlands: October 18, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Lockwood Senior Center: October 19, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Virginia City Senior Center: October 25, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In addition to the flu vaccine clinics, the county will also be holding a Community Resource Fair on Oct. 4 at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City. There, they will offer flu and COVID shots.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshot for Ayala-Chavez
Man arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident after witness follows suspect
Ryley Coker
Hug High special ed teacher arrested for alleged child prostitution solicitation
Police responded to the residence at around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting
Man found shot and killed in Verdi
A Tuesday morning crash on the U.S. 395 slowed traffic in the area
Man killed in crash near Red Rock identified; new details released
Unsafe lane change blamed for crash on I-80

Latest News

Quest's children psychiatric program changes locations
Quest Counseling provides preventative care for children and families battling a mental health crisis
Record number of congenital syphilis cases reported in Washoe County
Updated COVID vaccines now available in Nevada
Douglas County will be holding flu vaccine clinics throughout the month of October
Douglas County hosting flu vaccine clinics throughout October